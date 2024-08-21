Maren Morris Doesn't Regret Starting Feud With Jason Aldean & His Wife

The beef between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean continues.

Recently, Maren Morris sat down with Cosmopolitan for an interview on their Cheap Shots series. There, they ask her if she regrets any tweets in the past. For what it's worth, she doesn't. If anything, she's just taken by surprise that it blew up on her the way it did. "I don't really have any tweets that I've regretted," Morris says. "I will say that I didn't think my "insurrection Barbie" tweet to a certain someone would have picked up so much momentum. But I stand by it."

Maren Morris Stands By Her Barbs at Brittany and Jason Aldean

This comes on the heels of a lot of online bickering between Maren and Brittany Aldean. The latter posts a video glamming herself in makeup. However, the post gets a little thorny with her caption, writing, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Then, it gets really annoying and very dramatic very quickly. Maren responds to a separate post from country contemporary Cassadee Pope, shading Brittany's snotty caption. "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ons and zip it, insurrection Barbie," she writes.

Eventually, Brittany goes back and forth with Maren a little bit, and conservative talking head Tucker Carlson involves himself in the exchange. It's a lot. Usually, though, this kind of thing just neatly fades away into the ether, never to be mentioned again.

However, Brittany keeps talking about it in a separate podcast interview. She claims Maren Morris to be a hypocrite and how she rolls with a group of people who cannot stand the Aldeans. "She's got a group of friends here in Nashville that they just, have it out for me for whatever reason. To be so pro-woman and all the b******t," Brittany explains. "You're not, because I've never said a word to you and you come for me why? Because I'm an easy target because I'm a wife, and I don't have a stage as a platform, but I have social media? For some reason I offend them."

I imagine with Maren Morris' mention of Brittany in the Cosmopolitan interview, this exhausting beef will continue further.