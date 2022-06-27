Maren Morris Shows TikTok Fans A 'Day in The Life' While on Tour

Maren Morris is currently on her nationwide Humble Quest Tour, and she has been giving fans a sneak peek of her day-to-day life through her social media, specifically on TikTok. The country music singer has been pretty open about life on tour, recently also showing us the inside of her tour bus, which can honestly be a home in itself.

Her bus includes a fake fireplace, kitchen appliances, a runner rug, and velvet sofas! The bus also includes a crib for her two-year-old son, a full bedroom for the singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, and several condo bunks. Who said you couldn't be fancy on the road?

Seeing how much her TikTok fans love the behind the scene content, the singer went on to share a video of her 'regular day' while on tour. Captioning the video, "Pre-show life is almost as fun as the show out here," the singer starts her day with some casual yoga, later going on soundcheck to make sure the volume is perfect for the big show.

She goes on to show her son, Hayes, who is in an adorable swimsuit, as he watches his mom soundcheck while playing in what looks to be a small travel pool. Before her tour began, Morris had stated she was bringing her son on tour with her, saying he gets excited when they travel together. Speaking with E! News earlier this month, the singer noted, "I think he thinks the tour bus is like a camp or something, 'cause he just has no idea what's going on, but he gets so excited," she stated. "This will be my first time touring with a baby or a kid, so I'm excited. It's gonna change my way of doing things in a good way, I think."

Making sure to stay active while on tour, the singer said that her crew is obsessed with Pickleball, which honestly looks like so much fun. She then goes on to get ready for her big night, picking the perfect outfit and having a mini photo shoot before hitting the stage and singing some of her songs. After the show, Morris then goes to talk to fans, signs some merch for them, and ends the night with some vodka and gin martini's as a treat because well, it's Saturday, and the whole Humble Quest team deserves it!

It seems to me like Morris is having the time of her life while on tour. The singer will continue her tour throughout the year ending on December 2 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Supporting artists throughout the dates include Joy Oladokun, The Lone Bellow, Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Brittney Spencer, and Natalie Hemby.

