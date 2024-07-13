Maren Morris Has Major Wardrobe 'Malfunction' During Recent Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Maren Morris decides to get a little risqué with her wardrobe and fans start to freak out and lose their composure.

Recently, Maren performed at a concert, strutting through a performance of her big pop crossover hit, "The Middle." In the video, she donned a black cropped tank top, massive black boots, and a denim jean with a slit on the side to reveal her left leg. However, as she performed, the dress naturally opened up and revealed what was underneath the hood a little bit.

See for yourself here.

My big thing is Maren's denim dress looks a little ridiculous. Just wear jeans at that rate. Regardless, she isn't bare flashing anyone. Moreover, it's just the right amount of tasteful in the right application. But I'm not sure this is the right application. Performing requires a good bit of mobility and a dress like this doesn't give much in that regard. Then, you have a situation where you flash more than you might want.

Still, I figure this is a modest approach in a non-concert setting. If I saw this out in the wild, I wouldn't even bat an eye.

Fans React Wildly to Maren Morris' Outfit, For Better or Worse

People on X (formerly known as Twitter) react to the video as you might expect of them. Plenty of users turn up the heat with a little bit of spice to their jokes. For instance, take one user invoking Tweety Bird in a GIF and asking, "Did I see what I think I saw?"

Additionally, another person gets extremely dramatic, lamenting current society over Maren Morris' attire. "Remember when society freaked out over a nip ring at the halftime show? How far we have fallen," they sigh.

On the other hand, there are the occasional few that's calling this for what it is. One reply reads, "She's wearing underwear. calm down."

Similarly, someone else is quick to recall the cheers and fist pumps when the 'hawk tuah' girl pops off on social media. "The same people making hawk tua relevant now reprimanding a woman with a wardrobe malfunction and OBVIOUS underwear," they emphasize.