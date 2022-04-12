2022 CMT Music Awards: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Perform Stunning Rendition of 'I Can't Love You Anymore'

Maren Morris is still flying high after the release of her new album, Humble Quest, and is bringing her husband along for the ride. The country singer attended the CMT Music Awards Monday night, along with Ryan Hurd, and treated the crowd to a beautiful performance of "I Can't Love You Anymore."

The performance definitely oozed romance, as she serenaded Hurd with a tambourine in her hands and Hurd on guitar. The song is definitely going to be a banger for Morris, as she signs her own love story, detailing her love for the country singer.

The song is the third track on her record-breaking album, which was released on March 25, 2022, through Columbia Nashville. The album peaked at No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums - Billboard, and broke the record for most first-week streams and first day streams on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. Before the performance, the 32-year-old Grammy winner stunned the red carpet in a custom Rosario silver, metallic crop top, and a red skirt.

The singer-songwriters officially began dating back in 2015, with Hurd proposing in July 2017. They officially tied the knot in March 2018 and share one son, 12-month old Hayes.

Other country music performers included Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, The Judds, Walker Hayes, Riley Green, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, ZZ Top, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, Monica, and more.

"I Can't Love You Anymore" Lyrics

Shoulda known what I was getting in

Fallin' for a boy from Michigan

You love your mom like every Midwest kid

You like driving to Texas

You put up with all my exes

To deserve you, don't know what the hell I did

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you any more than I do now

You can try to talk me down

But I can say without a doubt

I can't love you any more than I do now

Bring me coffee every morning

You're fun even when you're boring

And you like me even when I've been a bitch

You watch me while I'm gettin' ready

You lighten up my heavy

You're so good lookin' it kinda makes me sick

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you any more than I do now

You can try to talk you down

But I can say without a doubt

I can't love you any more than I do now, aye, aye

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

You're the angel to my devil

The pot to my kettle

To some I might be an acquired taste

You tell me I'm your favorite person

Hey, what we've got is working

And the years have only made it more that way

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you anymore

I can't love you any more than I do now

You can try to talk me down

But I can say without a doubt

I can't love you any more than I do now

Heaven knows that I've attempted

Couldn't even put a dent in

I can't love you any more than I do now

