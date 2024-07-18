Maren Morris Breaks Silence About Wardrobe Malfunction

It's likely not the show of embarrassment you expected it to be. Maren Morris showed off a little more than her singing ability at a recent performance. I'm not going to explain it further — this is why we have handy links to catch you up fully! Anyway, in the following days of the wardrobe malfunction, Morris said nothing about it. No apology posts, no "Oh my God, I'm so embarrassed," just silence. Until recently, that is!

The musician took to TikTok, posting a cheeky video of herself in her car with text saying, "hey guyz, did anything weird happen today?!?!" Her caption for the video was "I think I'll frame the skirt." Utter class. I thought the strongest response would be no response, but I was wrong. The casual "Anyway, it's Wednesday!" attitude is something we all should adopt when "embarrassing things" take place in our lives!

"my favorite thing about you is how unbothered you are and as you should queen," one TikTok user stated. Which is true! Morris' head is all the way up.

"Only appropriate response," another user chimes in. Morris actually responds to this one! "Like, I've given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore," Morris retorts. ...Yeah, I guess nobody can say anything to her on that!

"No embarrassment necessary. You look phenomenal and the skirt was stylish af as well, so I see no problem." Honestly, I tried fishing for those comments just to make fun of them. But everyone on TikTok is unanimously supportive of Morris and her "slip-up"! Granted, some people are doing the most and commenting on how immaculate certain, uh... parts are — bringing us back to weirdo territory — but you know what?

Let's call this one "The World's Most Wholesome Wardrobe Malfunction" and call it a day! Also, plot twist: if Morris' direct statement is anything to go by, we were all fooled anyway!

"fr I was wearing nude undies!" Morris says under a separate comment! ...What a genius. Obviously, you don't want to go frame-by-frame glaring, but the "nude undies" would explain a lot! She knew! Morris knew every publication in town would rush to cover that, and it gave her the publicity boost of a lifetime!

If that's the case? Well played, Morris. I'm not even mad at ya. If anything, I'm more impressed than ever before!