Maren Morris Breaks Down Panic Attack She Had On Tour

Panic attacks can be scary. They can hit without warning and make you feel like the world is about to end. Your heart rate can speed up, your mouth might get dry, and there may even be a sense of impending doom.

Maren Morris is opening up about a panic attack she had while on tour with the Chicks. For anyone who has ever gone through one, please know you are not alone. You'll come out on the other side.

What Happened To Maren Morris?

There Was A Lot Of Upheaval In Her LIfe At The Time

She was going through a divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd. Maren had her little boy to care for. And she was navigating a significant artistic change. Per Taste of Country via SiriusXM, "She shifted away from country mainstream, planning to make music in a more genre-fluid space."



All that came home to roost when Maren least anticipated it - during a soundcheck prior to a Chicks concert in Toronto last September.

:A lot of things at home weren't feeling great, and I definitely, during soundcheck, had a bit of a mental — well, it was just a panic attack," Maren recalls.



Maren Looks At The Situation Realistically

She Understands That Events Like Panic Attacks Happen At Inopportune Moments

Maren said, "Sometimes life's not waiting for you to conveniently break down when you're at home in the comfort of your own bedroom. Sometimes you have to put your big girl pants on and go do the show still."

Being the pro that she is, Maren apparently soldiered on. She did the show despite her panic attack."No one asked me to, but I guess institutionally or socially, I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna fall apart when it's safe to." She also respects the responsibility she has as a mom to a youngster. Whatever turmoil she deals with, it can't affect her child. "You still have to be a mother, even though maybe everything in your life that day has imploded. Or that year. You're shielding the explosion from a 4-year-old."

It sounds like Maren Morris had a really tough time but survived it. We wish this talented artist the best as she moves forward with her life and career.