Man Wins $1.4 Million Lotto With Friends But Still Goes To Work The Next Day

A $1.4 million "life altering" lotto win made three friends much richer. The 'Tommy Lotto and Crew,' as they call themselves, are lotto regulars that finally got what they were after.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to a statement from Illinois Lottery Officials that was obtained by PEOPLE, the trio "occasionally pool [their] money and go in on a lottery ticket when the jackpots are big."

Upon winning, one man called their place of work and wittingly said, "I won the lottery... but I'm still coming to work!" There are many stories of people winning the lottery and quitting, only to regret it when the funds run dry. I'm glad this isn't a repeat story.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Considering the amount they're each owed, however, quitting his job would be beyond foolish, anyway, so this shouldn't be surprising. If they are to split the winnings completely fairly, they've each walked away with just over $450,000. After taxes, this number will be reduced, however.

It's unknown if the group settled for a lower lump sum or if they accepted installments over time. Regardless, they're very happy with their "miracle" win.

Lottery Winning Trio Share The News

The three of them told the news to their family, friends, and acquaintances to the joy of many.

One of the lotto winners, Tommy, went back to the store where they got the ticket. "I went back to the Mobil where I purchased the ticket and shared the exciting news with the clerk, Teresa. I've lived in the area for a long time, so we know each other at this point."

"I swear the color drained from her face when I told her the news because she was so shocked," he continued. "Then she burst out laughing and was so happy for me!"

Naturally, initially hearing the news garnered lots of skepticism. To end their disbelief, they "read off the numbers." Upon hearing the news their "families and friends" were "thrilled."

Tommy plans to do lots of good with his money. He said he can pay for more of his daughter's upcoming wedding and treat his friends to many Blackhawks games this season.