Man Wielding Machete, Pours Gasoline On Neighbor's Houses

One thing worse than being a pyromaniac is being a really bad pyromaniac. This machete-wielding, cigarette-smoking, madman is just that, as he tries and fails to burn a neighbor's house down using gasoline.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The crazed Florida man was reported to police after he stalked to his neighbor's house. He allegedly pouring gasoline on the front of their building. He also allegedly waved a machete around, and puffed away on a cigarette, clearly with zero regard to his own safety.

Once he had doused the front of the house, to the owner's alarm, he proceeded to set it alight. Phi-Le Dinh Nguyen, 46, of West Harris County then made his way onwards, toward his next victim. Thankfully, the two residents of Brighton Hollow Lane were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The blaze only resulted in a slight burn to the brick exterior and a cooked lawn.

Following this, Nguyen proceeded to yet another neighbor's house with his jerry can of gasoline. Paying little notice to the woman inside, alerting him to her children inside, he proceeded to pour more of the fuel on her home. "You setting my house on fire?" the woman calls in collected video surveillance "I got my kids in the house!"

Her cries do little to deter the gasoline-wielding machete maniac as he lights yet another neighbor's house on fire. Once again, he fails at his aims and only burns the lawn. She extinguished it quickly with a hose while he brandished his weapon at her.

The police swiftly arrived, tased him, and took him away to jail.

His Neighbor's Homes Are Safe For Now

The court sentenced the gasoline-happy neighbor guilty of first felony arson, aggravated assault against a public servant, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been put on a $200,000 bail. Furthermore, he was warned by the judge that "If you violate your bond conditions, just one of them. One time, I will zero bond you, I will never give you another bond. And you will be in the Harris County Jail until your trial date or until your case is resolved, are we clear?"

However, I think some investigation needs to be put into just why this man decided to attempt to set fire to his neighbor's houses with gasoline. That is not a level or sane thing to be doing.