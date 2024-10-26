Man, Who Threatened To Blow Up Beauty Salon, Has Wildest Mugshot Ever: See Photo

They caught him red... faced?

Timothy Lincoln, 42, was arrested after threatening to blow up an Ultra Beauty store in Opelika, Alabama, according to WRBL.

"I'm going to blow this s-t up!" he reportedly said outside the store. An employee overheard this statement. Lincoln said this over the phone. The threat was grave enough to warrant his arrest.

The police apprehended Lincoln as they ordered the store to be evacuated. At some unknown point, Lincoln unveiled himself as quite the creative criminal.

Using red, purple, blue, and black markers, he gave his face a makeover not even a mother could love. He also dyed his beard blue (or painted it). It is possible that this was a fashion statement before the threat was made.

He looks ridiculous, but a closer look turns this mad mess markers into a bizarre statement.

Scramblings Of A Madman, Or A Statement?

There seems to be at least some method to Lincoln's madness after all. Upon looking closer, his drawings are symbolic of Jesus Christ.

"INRI" can be made out on his forehead. The "N" is backward. This acronym stands for 'Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum,' which is latin for 'Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews.'

The acronym stands over a black line that wraps around his forehead and sits above his temples. The barbed nature of the black band, to me, resembles the crown of thorns placed upon Jesus' head during his crucifixion.

This would explain the mass of red scribbles on his face. I take this to resemble blood flowing from the crown of thorns.

The blue beard and blue nose are odd additions to his paint job, and there seems to be no clear symbolic meaning behind them. Some cryptic and vague ties between Christianity and those terms exist, although they're not credible and are quite a stretch.

It is very unclear why Lincoln would make such an effort to depict himself as Jesus amid his crucifixion. Lincoln likely holds warped ideals about himself as an ultimate martyr to the people or believes his threat of blowing up an Ultra Beauty store is in service to Christendom or its people.

i'm sure no denomination would endorse Lincoln's destructive threats.