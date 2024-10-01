Man, Who Ate 720 Eggs In One Month, Comes Up With Shocking Results

The things we do for science. One bold YouTuber, Nick Norwitz, decided to turn the dial to 100 and conduct an experiment. For one whole month, Norwitz ate 24 eggs a day. Why? Merely to see what would happen to his cholesterol! I went into this article ready to be critical and say how stupid this was, but you know something? I admire the personal risk he took in the name of experimentation!

Eggs, for those who may not know, are high-cholesterol foods. So, you can imagine what eating 24 eggs a day would do to a human being. Did Norwitz end up in a hospital? Is this like Super Size Me where we watch a man suffer for, really, content? Believe it or not, Norwitz ended up okay! In fact, his cholesterol levels went down.

"Even though my dietary intake of cholesterol more than twintupled, my LDL cholesterol actually dropped by two percent over the first two weeks," Norwitz reported. His LDL levels kept dropping over the next two weeks! Well, I guess all this teaches us is to eggspect the uneggspected! Nope, not sorry for that joke!

YouTuber Ate 720 Eggs In One Month With Surprising Outcomes

"Basically, when you eat cholesterol it binds to receptors on gut cells and this stimulates the release of a hormone called chisin and chisin binds to its receptor on the liver called GPR1 146 and this inhibits endogenous cholesterol synthesis by the liver so things balance out and the homeostasis is maintained," Norwitz explains.

So, yeah, the man's a mad lad. But how can you argue with the results? "I've long been interested in self-experimenters of any kind, and here Nick Norwitz enters the Hall of Fame, first ballot. Seth Roberts would've been impressed. To top it off, he ends with his 'legit-bait' approach to social media to make us all aware of the CRAP of most 'memes' out there. Let us not underestimate his message here!" one YouTube commenter says.

This isn't an endorsement for you to buy as many eggs as possible and eat them all to lower your cholesterol. Rather, it's a reminder of the triumph -- and insanity -- of the human spirit!