Man Wearing American Flag Speedo Belly Flops Into Water Behind Reporter In Florida Covering Hurricane Debby

A man in Florida clad in a skimpy speedo emblazoned with the American flag did an ungainly belly flop into the water on August 4. That isn't the reason his swan dive caught people's attention, though. He was right behind a TV reporter doing a live standup about the wrath of Hurricane Debby, so his moment of aquatic glory got captured on video for posterity.

It was posted on X by someone who reportedly knows the diver, whose moniker is now Florida Man.

What would Betsy Ross say?

This adventurous gent will never qualify for an Olympic diving competition, but his antics sure drew a few welcome guffaws (belly laughs?) on a day when the stock market tanked and a lot of other national news was just plain grim.

Hurricane Debby Was About To Pound Florida With Rain And Wind

The Storm Packed A Punch Earlier

According to the New York Post, Debby brought "heavy rain and flash flooding" to the Sunshine State, with widespread power outages affecting some 274,000 people. There was a state of emergency in 61 counties.

So the weather situation was anything but funny for thousands of residents coping with the harsh, dangerous conditions. Debby is now a tropical storm expected to make its way up the East Coast over the next several days.

Reporter Jason Lanning Was Just Doing His Work While In The Background, Florida Man Was Hitting The Water

Florida Man Suddenly Made His Appearance

Jason Lanning was reporting from Crystal River, a community north of Tampa. Just another day in the neighborhood, right? Well, it was until Florida Man emerged in the background and jumped awkwardly off a boat. It could have been straight out of Saturday Night Live.

Some folks will try anything undaunted. Maybe they love the thrill and risk. Perhaps they just want their 15 minutes of dubious fame. Or they like making people smile a little.

This story might entail all of the above.

Whatever you think of this guy, we love his moxie and we hope he keeps making us laugh!