Man Tries To Save American Flag From Burning At Protest Near DNC

The Democratic National Convention is this week in Chicago, but protesters supporting Palestine also turned out in full force. They burned several flags in protest of Israel. When the American flag came up on the chopping block, a man tried to stop protesters from burning Old Glory. He faced a disgruntled mob.

There were hundreds of protesters in downtown Chicago. Many of them called for America to withdraw its support of Israel in its conflict in the Middle East. Protesters threw a mixed Israel-American flag on the ground and set it on fire. Then another protester threw an American flag in the burn pile as well.

In a video Brendan Gutenschwager posted on X, formerly Twitter, a man tried to stop the protesters. He tried to grab the American flag, but the protester snatched away. Other protesters got physical with the man, shaving him.

"Don't burn the American flag," the man said. "It's our country... You guys are the enemy." In response, the protester screamed to "burn it down." They then lit the flag on fire and burned it to a crisp.

"This is what we think of your f——ing flag," one person said as the flag burned. "The only acceptable American flag is one that is burned to char."

American flag set on fire as protesters gather outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago pic.twitter.com/D9jwJogsZz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2024

Man Tries To Save American Flag

The man was independent journalist Ben Bergquam. He said he couldn't just stand there and watch protesters trample over the flag without trying to do something to stop it. The protests didn't stay peaceful from there. Police had to install additional security around the DNC thanks to protesters.

Additionally, things turned violent outside of the Israeli Consulate with police making multiple arrests. Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said that arrests ranged from battery of police officers to criminal trespass. He defended how officers handled the protesters.

"We have no idea what they would have done had they gotten onto the other side. But as I've said before, we're not going to tolerate anyone who is going to vandalize things in our city. We are not going to tolerate anyone who (is) going to commit acts of violence," Snelling said, according to CNN.