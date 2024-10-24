Man Thought He Had Indigestion, Horrified To Discover Cockroach In His Intestines

Okay, y'all. I'm probably going to have nightmares after this one. A man thought he had indigestion, but it turns out he had a cockroach inside of his intestines.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The incident happened in India, but it will live in my nightmares rent-free for years to come. The man went to the doctors complaining about some stomach pain and indigestion. The truth was much much worse.

I have a lot of questions. How did a cockroach end up inside the stomach of a grown man? Also how as it alive? The insect measured three centimeters. The cockroach was alive and apparently moving inside him.

Gross. The man blamed some street food on the cause. He said that he got some food a few days ago. However, the gastroenterologist believes that the cockroach probably crawled down his throat while he was asleep.

Well, the man said he had eaten some street food at a night market a few days before and believed that was the source of his health issues. Dr. Shubham Vatsya, senior consultant in gastroenterology, opened up about how they removed the cockroach.

Cockroach In The Stomach

Per the Indian Express, he said: "Even we were surprised as to how the cockroach managed to stay intact. For the last two-three days, the patient was suffering from indigestion and bloating after eating food. It was during routine inspections that we incidentally spotted the cockroach."

After realizing what they were dealing with, the doctors performed an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. That's where they put a device down your throat into the GI tract.

Vatsya said, "We activated the suction button on the scope, effectively sucking the cockroach into the suction channel, leading to its removal from the body and saving the man's life."

The doctor said that the insect could have potentially killed the man.

As you can imagine, the story got a lot of horrified reactions from people online.

One wrote, "I'm going to pretend I didn't read that and move on with my life."

Another commented, "I bet it hit that stomach acid and bolted for the nearest crevice - right through the pyloric sphincter bypassing a lot of the process that would have otherwise killed it."