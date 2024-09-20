Man Thought He Had A Runny Nose, Turns Out His Brain Was Leaking

Buckle up, reader. This one's gonna be a little wild. So, per Daily Mail, an unidentified 20-year-old sought medical help for what he thought was a harmless runny nose. His nose had been running consistently for over six years. When doctors ran imaging on his brain, what they discovered was that the "runny nose" was actually the man's brain leaking out!

Buried in this "harmless" symptom was the fact that the constant runny nose came directly after the man got into a horrible car accident. Unbeknownst to the man -- who refused medical attention at the time -- he had actually suffered a head injury following the accident. In addition to the runny nose, he also dealt with painful headaches and seizures.

He was diagnosed with "traumatic encephalocele." That's a rare condition where brain matter escapes through openings in the skull. This includes, of course, the nasal cavities! Usually, an encephalocele is an uncommon birth defect. Causing tissue that covers the brain to protrude through whatever "exits" are available. In some cases, like this one, an encephalocele can occur as a result of head trauma.

A Man Learns That A Seemingly Mild Symptom Was Actually His Brain Leaking Out

The man was admitted to an intensive care unit for a month while doctors conducted more imaging tests. Indeed, there was a fracture in the man's skull. With an encephalocele forming in his nasal cavity. Hey, you know what I'd like you to read? This sentence from Daily Mail's reporting of the situation that I truly wish I could unread!

"His brain tissue and meninges -- layers that protect the brain and spine -- were bulging through the skull fracture with 'significant expansion' into right-side areas of the brain that are filled with CSF." CSF, by the way, is cerebrospinal fluid. So, a neurosurgeon had to return the tissue and brain matter back to their "normal locations."

The damaged meninges were repaired, and the base of the man's skull where the fracture was had to be reconstructed. He made a swift recovery, and within two months, a follow-up MRI showed that all the damage had been reversed! No more runny nose, headaches, or seizures! And all we're left with is a truly horrifying story that I'll have nightmares about for the next week!