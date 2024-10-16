Man Though He Pulled His Leg Muscle While Playing With Dog, Doctors Say He's Lucky To Be Alive

A man believed he had pulled a muscle after playing with his dog one day. However, as the pain continued to develop, he went to a doctor. The doctors were surprised to see him alive.

After some tests, it turned out that he suffered from Factor V Leiden thrombophilia, an inherited blood clotting disorder. This had caused him to develop a "two-foot log clot in my leg and multiple pulmonary embolisms on my lungs."

This was revealed in a Reddit post where his answer took the top spot in the comments for how unbelievable the story is.

Man Almost Dies After Mistaking Blood Clot For Pulled Muscle

Suffering from numerous blood clots in his lungs and legs, the man was in critical condition without realizing it. A two-foot log clot in the leg is an incredible feat on its own. Having numerous blocked arteries in the lungs on top of that is just crazy.

It's no wonder the doctors were surprised at the man standing in front of them.

The doctors managed to rescue the man, but it was a long process. "I was in ICU for a week and it took a couple of weeks after that to be able to walk normally," he replies to another commenter.

For such a lethal set of blood clots, one naturally asks about the treatment he received. He replied, "

I had to get a stint that allowed a tiny drill to clear a hole through my vein. I am permanently on Xerelto as well." Considering the genetic disorder, it's unsurprising yet unfortunate that he must be on medication for the rest of his life.

One commenter neatly wraps up the story, "Another walking miracle. These are all evidence of how absolutely incredible the human body is."

This man was much closer to death than he thought he was thanks to mistaking the pain for a pulled muscle. Let this be a reminder to all of you to never underestimate any messages your body is telling you.

If there are any pains or sores you keep dismissing, make sure to get them checked out as soon as you can.