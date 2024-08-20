Man Steals Money From Child's Lemonade Stand In Heartless Video

A shameless man stole money from children as they were hosting a lemonade stand. Per WAVY, Rebecca and Josh Caldwell were selling lemonade in Virginia. Toward the afternoon, a silver car pulled up to the sibling pair. The man got out and requested lemonade. As Rebecca was pouring the drink, the man suddenly grabbed their money jar and ran away. A surveillance video caught the entire interaction.

"We already got $40. It seemed pretty good, and then the guy came," Rebecca recalled. "He acted really nice. He was just saying, like, 'Nice, y'all are doing a lemonade stand.' And then he was getting pretty close, but my back was turned so I didn't really realize."

After the incident, Rebecca and her brother ran inside the house to tell their parents that they were just robbed. "I just wanted to find out who would do that, because they're just innocent kids out here, you know, having lemonade stands," said Annetta, the pair's mother. Reportedly, the two had done lemonade stands and bake sales in the past and didn't expect a thief to accost them.

"It was like a hot summer day, so I thought it would be nice for people to have lemonade," Rebecca said.

"I don't think it's really even about the money," said Ryan, the siblings' father. "They just like doing it and being out here and seeing people. We don't want that stolen away from them, you know, we want the fun, the innocence, to remain. So that's probably the worst part — the stolen innocence involved."

The two were raising money for their older sister. Additionally, the parents filed a police report. "We want him to become a Christian and have a good life, but we would say not go to jail, more community service, stuff like that," Annetta stated.

The community got together to not only compensate the family for the $40 that was stolen but also offer additional compensation. Rebecca and Josh refuse to let the thief ruin their entrepreneurial endeavors as they plan on hosting future lemonade stands! You never let the bad guys win!