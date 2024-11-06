Man Smoking Cigarette Ignites Propane Tank Seriously Injuring Five Brothers

On Monday, November 4th, a lit cigarette caused an explosion that critically injured six individuals. Five of them are brothers, aged from 6 to 14. According to the The Minnesota Star Tribune, the adult was their father.

The freak accident that resulted in hospitalizations occurred in a storage facility in Minnesota. According to a statement by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, people tried to help the victims after the explosion.

The County Sheriff said that the explosion was caused when a cigarette was lit near a leaking propane tank. "Preliminary indications are that a propane tank had been leaking inside the metal storage unit and when the doors were opened the adult male lit a cigarette and an explosion ensued," he wrote.

"Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along with the Bagley Police Department, Bagley Fire Department and Sanford Bagley Ambulance" responded to the scene when the explosion was reported.

The boys are in stable condition and will recover, but their injuries are serious.

Five Children Hospitalized After Fiery Explosion

The children were taken to a hospital and arrived at the burn center before long. There is a "long road ahead" of them, but they aren't at risk of succumbing to their wounds.

The boys' sister, Kyra Frank, set up a GoFundMe for the family. Apparently, their mother is a single mom that's had to take time off work to look after her sons. The fundraiser has raised over $45,000 as of writing.

The boys suffered burns covering 5% to 55% of their bodies. A surgeon confirmed to the family that they will all need surgery at some point in their journey.

"The stays are going to be extensive and the medical bills are high as well as Mom being unable to be at work. We have upped the donation goal, and we sincerely appreciate all of your help and prayers," Frank wrote in an update to the page.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other details have been shared about it.