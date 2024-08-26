Man Sings Tina Turner After Allegedly Decapitating Parents, Getting Shot By The Police

In California, Joseph Brandon Gerdvil was charged with two counts of homicide. Allegedly, he decapitated his mother, father, and the family's chihuahua. Per CBS, the killings happened early in the morning at around 7:30 AM. Deputies arrived at the family's home after several reports of domestic assault.

However, what they found was the decapitated bodies of Joseph's parents: 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil and 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil. The couple's dog was also killed. During the investigation, police received a call of a man covered in blood, chasing a maintenance worker. Matthew Parrish of the Orange County Sheriff's Department addressed the incident.

"Our dispatchers updated them that there was a bloody male chasing a maintenance worker in that same neighborhood. The deputies immediately started looking for that male. A short time later that person was located near Calle Arroyo and a bike trail, shortly after that person was located an officer-involved shooting occurred."

A Man Who Killed His Parents Sings A Tina Turner Song After He's Shot By Police

Per the New York Post, a video was circulated online showing the authorities finding and confronting Gerdvil. They found Gerdvil covered in blood, babbling to himself. He throws a shovel at them as they get closer. The police tell Gerdvil to stand down. He doesn't, charging the officers. Subsequently, the police shoot at Gerdvil multiple times. Further, once Gerdvil is on the ground, bleeding, he begins singing Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It."

"I love you. I'm sorry you're gonna have to die," Gerdvil can be heard saying. Additionally, he states, "Just finish me off. Put one in my head, please. I beg of you."

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was stabilized. Furthermore, Sheriff Don Barnes would comment on the nature of the case on the agency's Facebook page.

"This week, our personnel responded to a horrific double homicide in San Juan Capistrano. This was a tragic and very difficult incident for the families of the victims and the community as a whole. It also was a very difficult and complex scene for our responding deputies, investigators, Crime Lab personnel and coroners. I am grateful for their dedicated professionalism as they work toward seeking justice for Antoinette and Ronald Gerdvil."