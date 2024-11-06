Man Says Girlfriend Forced Him To Vote By Threatening To Break Up With Him In Hilarious Viral Video

CNN were in North Carolina interviewing people at the polls before they closed on Election Day. An interview with one man, Brian Flores, went viral on social media due to his response.

In the viral clip, the CNN reporter asked Brian Flores who he voted for, who turned out to be Kamala Harris. She then asked, "So tell me about how you came to this decision?"

He answered amusingly with, "So I wasn't gonna vote at all, until my girlfriend was blowing up my phone telling me to go vote. And if I didn't she was gonna break up with me."

That's when the viral clip cuts off, and leaves people laughing at the situation or outright mocking it.

Flores quickly backtracks, saying it was just a joke. The reporter asks if she would really break up with him, to which he replies, "No I made that up, she didn't say that but it's funny to say that so." Unfortunately, the viral clip doesn't include that part.

Man Jokes About Harsh Ultimatum From Girlfriend

For a joke, his delivery sucked.

The rest of the conversation confirms that he was initially not going to vote, preferring to stay at home and "eat chips or something" instead. Thankfully, his girlfriend encouraged him to get up and vote, something all Americans should do.

It remains questionable, however, as he voted for a party he was told to, instead of one he believed in. Someone on X commented on the situation, "That's voter interference." It didn't seem to help the Republicans in the end, however. North Carolina came out red on the election map.

Others have had thoughts on the situation. Many believe he's less of a man following his partner's orders on an important vote rather than standing on his own two feet.

"It was a test to see if he was a man... and he failed," one posted.

Others denounced the girlfriend for her views, "You could do better dude!"

Alternatively, some are in support for her pushing him to vote for Kamala, "She was right."

Although she didn't threaten to break up with him, she encouraged him to vote. He could have voted for anyone in that booth, so her encouragement was a boon to democracy that day.