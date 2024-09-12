Man Once Died After Putting Tampons In His Nose To Stop Snoring

26-year-old Mark Gleeson decided to take a trip to the doctor's to address a horrible snoring problem he'd been having. Per Unilad, Gleeson had been suffering from sinus issues following a road accident. Reportedly, his snoring had been disruptive to the point that family members "used to treat it as a joke at home."

The doctors, unfortunately, informed Gleeson that his snoring couldn't be cured. Upon returning home, Gleeson spoke to his girlfriend, Tracey Lambert. The two decided on an unorthodox solution. During an inquest, Lambert admitted that the pair decided Gleeson should try sticking tampons in his nose to stop the snoring.

"It just happened," Lambert stated. "The conversation just came up about the snoring and we both agreed that was what he would do." Gleeson drank some wine, took some sleeping pills, and put the tampons in his nose. When Lambert checked on him the following morning, Gleeson had passed away of asphyxiation.

Man Attempts To Use Tampons To Cure His Snoring Problem

"The day before he died he said he had gone to the doctor about his snoring and told me `there's not a lot they can do about it,'" said Gleeson's mother, Vera, to The Herald. To highlight something similar in the same vein as "Wow, that happened?" I want to briefly discuss Jim Heselden, who owned the Segway company.

Per NBC, the 62-year-old died tragically when he plunged into the River Wharfe. Heselden had been riding a two-wheeled segway and accidentally fell off a cliff. A witness saw Heselden take the 30-foot drop from the top of the cliff down to the river. "It is with great sadness that we have to confirm that Jimi Heselden has died in a tragic accident near his home in West Yorkshire," the Segway company said in an official statement.

Heselden had been one of Britain's most notable philanthropists. He gave $36 million to charity. Additionally, he gave another $15 million to the Leeds Community Foundation, which helped disadvantaged people in the northern parts of England. Tragedies of these magnitudes are sometimes harder to absorb because of their "unorthodox" nature.