Man Once Died After Chewing Gum Exploded In His Mouth

The story of Vladimir Likhonos is circulating the internet once more. In December 2009, the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute student from Konotop was found in a gruesome scene that made even seasoned officers squirm.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian student accidentally laced his gum with an unknown substance that resulted in his face getting blown half off. Likhonos habitually dipped his chewing gum in citric acid to improve the taste. However, officers found another, more explosive substance on his desk that resembled citric acid exactly.

When working from his desk at home, it is believed the student mixed up the two substances and dipped his gum into the highly explosive powder. Upon reaction with his saliva, or with the force of biting down, the powder exploded.

Although the substance remains unnamed, it's been reported that it was four times more powerful than TNT.

Chewing Gum Explodes In Mouth

Vladimir Likhonos was home for the holidays after finishing the semester. According to ABC News, his friends described him as a level-headed man who one day wanted to become a scientist. He spent his time on the computer and experimenting with various chemicals.

Most outlets report that he was at home when the chewing gum exploded in his mouth. His brother had heard the bang and found his body. Half of his face was missing and it was bleeding. When the police arrived, there was nothing they could do to save him.

During their investigation, they found both citric acid and 3.5 ounces (100g) of the highly explosive unknown substance on his desk. It's been determined that he confused the two.

Dipping chewing gum in citric acid is a good way to prolong the taste of the gum, especially if you enjoy the sour taste. Citric acid is used in almost anything sour.

So when working with chemicals, make sure you're being careful. You can never be too careful.