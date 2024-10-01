Man, High On Magic Mushrooms, Chops Off His Own Genitals And Stores Them In Snow Jar

It's not often that a story matches the level of insanity I want to report on. Today? I'm honored to welcome you to depths of chaos and craziness you won't believe. Per LADbible, let's talk about an unidentified man (who I'll name "Johnson" for no particular reason) and magic mushrooms. Johnson was vacationing in Austria. He decided to take magic mushrooms on his trip. This, it turns out, would be a costly mistake.

Now, magic mushrooms -- or "Psilocybin mushrooms" -- are strong hallucinogens. Like, major league stuff. They'll seriously mess some people up. So, Johnson took not one... not two... but four to five magic mushrooms. Having a history of depression and struggling with alcoholism, what happened next is the perfect cocktail of disaster.

Johnson blacked out, and during this blackout, he took an axe to his junk. Reportedly, he cut it into four pieces. As you can imagine, this "woke him up" in short order, and he put the pieces of his mutilated penis into a snow-filled jar. Which was dirty and full of soil. There's our Johnson, staggering down the street, holding a jar with his sliced-up penis in it.

Magic Mushrooms Cause A Man To Slice Up His Genitals

Eventually, a good Samaritan shows up, sees Johnson, and -- with much hesitation, confusion, and horror, I'm sure -- helps our wayward friend to a nearby hospital. Bleeding everywhere, Johnson arrives at the hospital. The doctors try their best. And, admittedly, it went better than it had any right to! They were able to save... you know, most of it! They reattached that bad boy, which is no small feat considering that it had been cut off from blood circulation for nine hours.

He was still tragically high, though. So, they threw his reckless butt into the ICU and gave him some antipsychotics. Hilariously, do you want to know what doctors found on Johnson's nightstand? More magic mushrooms. A lesson unlearned! Oh, here's a horrifying follow-up for you! A week later, Johnson's johnson developed necrosis where the tissue started decaying! (If you value yourself, you won't do what I did and curiously look up pictures of necrosis. Please don't do that. I mean that with full sincerity.)

To make a long story short, doctors somehow stopped the necrosis, Johnson's penis healed up (though significantly smaller), and all his "functions" returned. Doctors are sorcerers, I swear.