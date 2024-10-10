Man Goes Viral For Waving Trump Flag In Middle Of Hurricane Milton Tempest

Ah, Florida man, never change! Hurricane Milton has left a path of destruction across Florida, but one man couldn't be bothered. The unnamed Florida man in question stood out in the middle of the tempest waving a Trump flag.

The largest storm in history and a Florida man puts a Trump 2024 flag on a pier.



We're so back.



pic.twitter.com/kCFodbV6jK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 9, 2024

As you can imagine, the comment section was quite varied. One person praised the man, writing, "God bless that brave hero!!"

Several figured he was a dead man. One wrote, "This guy drowned." Another wrote, "And there goes a voter for Trump in 3,2,..."

There was room for some satire as well. Or at least, I hope that's satire. One wrote, "When Trump gets back in office we're gonna start nuking these hurricanes before they hit US!!"

Meanwhile, several commented on Florida itself. One wrote, "This is how we do things down in Florida"

Another wrote, "I have come to the conclusion that the 'Florida Man' is a different breed!"

Meanwhile, Trump himself was far away from Florida. He was in Scranton doing a rally. But he took a moment to acknowledge Milton. He wanted to "send our love to everyone in Florida. They're going through a big one tonight."

"We're praying for them and asking God to keep them all safe, all those people. I've never seen a hurricane like that," he went on. "So often, you know, they talk about it and they talk talk talk because they want you to watch. This is the real deal. This is a bad one."

He also took the time to criticize President Biden's response to Helene.

"This administration has not done a proper job at all. Terrible, terrible," he told the crowd. "We just pray for everybody," he went on. "We hope that God will keep them safe."

Meanwhile, Biden called out Trump for misinformation.

"I want to be clear about something. Over the last few weeks, there's been a reckless, irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people," Biden said during the Milton briefing. "It's undermining confidence in the incredible rescue and recovery work that has already been taken and will continue to be taken. And it's harmful to those who need help the most."