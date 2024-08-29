Man Goes Viral After He Appears To Get Friendzoned At US Open In Date Gone Wrong

When it comes to virality, "context" doesn't matter. Generally, if you've got a viral clip on your hands, you unleash that bad boy and let the internet figure it out. That was the case when the official US Open Tennis X (formerly known as Twitter) account captured a five-second moment that told a thousand stories.

This is cinema. pic.twitter.com/gU3anzQtdM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

So, the guy shows up with two drinks, but he's a split second too late. The lady he's got the hots for has already been serviced by another. It's truly a tragedy Shakespeare would've loved! Honestly, it's the face he makes when it looks like he's going to hand her the drink. Devastation. We've all been there! However, when it happens so publicly, the hurt deepens.

"This physically hurt me. I need to know information NOW. Who is that other man? Who is the woman? Which man is she with? Why was the sweet man under the impression he was the one getting her a drink? Why did the other man get her one? What's their connection? Are all three of them connected? Are they in attendance together? How much do those drinks cost? Does the woman have a favorite drink at The Open? Is this their first time attending? Where are they from? HELP ME PLEASE."

Indeed, never has a long comment been so appropriate in capturing the many questions everyone's had when watching the clip!

A Viral Sensation Is Born As A Man Appears To Get Rejected At The US Open

"This is how you create a villain." It's true! Explicitly, this is the perfect supervillain origin story. This guy will go on to blast puppies and kittens out of bazookas or something. However, the true villain here is the US Open Tennis X account.

Y'all didn't have to play with this man's life like that. If he did get rejected, you've immortalized a truly terrible snapshot into his life he'll never escape. If he didn't get rejected, it doesn't matter because everyone's going to think that he did. It's a Catch-22 — you're darned if you do, darned if you don't. Although, if it were me, I don't think I'd ever attend another tennis game.