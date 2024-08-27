Man Gets Sucker Punched At Football Game But Saves His Beer

Sometimes, you have to take whatever small victories you can get. At a Denver Broncos preseason game, tensions were high among fans. As two fans were leaving the stadium after the Broncos' win, harsh words were exchanged. Suddenly, it was on. The first punch was thrown, and the guy holding his beer goes down like a sack of bricks. However, he did manage to salvage his beer despite the onslaught!

Unfortunately, this is a feature of any one football game. Fans are going to get rowdy and beat each other up — likely in a drunken stupor. But for what it's worth, the fact that Beer Man got his clock cleaned and still had a grip on his drink is dedication of the highest order! As a commenter on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "BUT NO MATTER HOW BAD HE GOT PUMMELED HE DIDNT DROP HIS BEER."

To be fair, though... the guy was running his mouth and lunged forward like he was going to do something. You can't be "half brave" — you either need to be quiet or be ready for the fisticuffs. He proved he wasn't ready!

Guy Keeps His Beer Despite Getting Punched In The Face At A Football Game

"I don't know what is more embarrassing...that he got dropped by a smaller guy in a shower cap or that he is a Bronco fan." Inevitably, the comments were going to go this route. It's football, after all. Passions are at their peak! ...Although, y'all couldn't have waited to throw down at a game that mattered? The stakes are so low for a preseason game.

"His bestie in the matchin bronco shirt didn't even help him hahahaha." That's another funny aspect of the clip. All that posturing for a team and other people flying those colors don't even bother to help you defend their honor!

If we're going to get silly, go all the way with it! I want a full WWE-style backstage brawl! Maybe even involve some of the players for maximum carnage — why not? (Don't listen to me. I only want chaos and discord most of the time.)