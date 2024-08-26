Man Fatally Shoots Another At Cemetery After He Threatens To Puke Near Friend's Grave

A horrific scene unfolded at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Colorado. Per KDVR, Ryan Trujillo-Falcon (22) was arrested for shooting Geano Chavez (20). Reportedly, a fight broke out between Trujillo-Falcon, Chavez, and an unidentified woman over Chavez feeling sick at the cemetery.

Court documents would detail the struggle. "Ryan told Geano to stop and Ryan explained [to investigators] that he did not see any weapon in his hand; however, when Geano started coming towards Ryan, he directed the gun at him and said he fired one shot." Chavez died shortly thereafter, and the woman was injured in the scuffle but was properly treated and released from the hospital.

Further, Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesperson, Jacki Kelley, addressed the incident in a statement. "These people were all known to each other. They went there together to visit the gravesite of someone that they all knew, who had just had a birthday. This is the first for me in my career that we've been dispatched to a cemetery. That was in reference to the shooting of a person who ended up dying," Kelley stated.

A Man Fatally Shot A Friend For Almost Throwing Up Near A Grave

"The cemetery is a place that comforts people. Oftentimes, it's a place to go visit someone that you've lost, but it's not typically a place of violence, so very unusual," Kelley concluded.

Additionally, Trujillo-Falcon told investigators that he didn't have a legal concealed carry permit. However, he carried around a gun since the friend whose grave he'd been visiting died in a shooting two years prior. Representatives for the cemetery released a statement regarding the tragedy.

"We are saddened by the circumstances of the night of August 17. This type of situation is highly unusual at a funeral home or cemetery. We are cooperating fully with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigation, as safety of the families we serve is of the utmost importance to us."

Trujillo-Falcon will be facing two charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault. Furthermore, Kelley would confirm that "the cemetery was closed. But I don't know that the gates were closed ... it was definitely after-hours."