Man Begs Facebook Buyer To Give Back Wife's Pricey Furniture After Selling It For Cheap

We've all heard of buyer's remorse, but one woman from Michigan is suffering from seller's remorse instead. After selling a vintage dresser on Facebook Marketplace, the woman's husband calls the buyer, begging to get the furniture back.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Kandra Sobel spotted the bargain on the popular reselling site and snapped it up. She is a well-known furniture restorer with a keen eye and recognized the mid-century dresser immediately. Despite only paying $100 for it, she knew she could flip it for close to $1,500.

After a few days of stripping it back and preparing it for restoration, the seller she bought the furniture from on Facebook Marketplace called her up. He knew she was planning to restore it, but on the phone, he said "Is there any way possible that I could give you 100 dollars to get it back? Or pay you to redo it? I know you said you were going to redo it. But I'm not sure what that cost is. I would do anything at this point. I didn't understand how much this meant to her. Please, is there anything I can do? Thank you so much."

His wife had realized that the dresser meant much more to her than she initially thought. After selling the furniture to the restorer on Facebook, she decided that her life felt a little incomplete without it. The item was a part of the woman's childhood, and she clearly wasn't ready to let it go.

All Furniture Sales on Facebook Are Final, Usually

The situation was a difficult one for Sobel because she knew how much it was eventually going to be worth. She was suspicious due to the fact that she got the call the day after posting on TikTok about just how beautiful the grain was and the value.

Several users stuck their oars in, claiming that the woman and her husband were just trying to get a cheap refurb. Due to the sale of the furniture on Facebook Marketplace, it was no longer theirs and they had no right to it. Many suggested she finish the refurbishment and sell it to them at the price they now knew it could go for.

However, Sobel's heart won her over in the end. She sold the piece of furniture back to the Facebook couple for a fraction of what she could have got for it on the market. She met the couple and was won over by their genuine concern. It's always nice to hear human kindness winning over greed.