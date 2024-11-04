Man Attacked At Super Market For Wearing A MAGA Hat

Robert Yott, 60, beat up a stranger in a Tops Friendly Markets around 10 am last Friday. Allegedly, Yott attacked the stranger due to them wearing a MAGA hat.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Police arrived to the assault after Yott had already delivered a blow to the mouth and head several times. The Trump-supporting victim was left with a bloodied mouth and broken teeth. The local police have labeled this as a random act of violence.

Yott has not yet make a comment on his attack. According to the Wellsville Sun, the attacker is a "well-known author" of two military historical books.

The Village Of Bath Police Department stated in a report that Yott has been charged with Second Degree Assault and Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief. he was "processed and transported to Steuben County Jail where he is currently awaiting CAP arraignment."

Man Attacked Over Politics

We haven't received word on the current position of the victim of the attack. Due to the reported injuries, it seems they'll make a full recovery after some adequate rest. This incident put no one else at risk. It looks like this attack was less random and more targeted over who was likely a political rival.

We can expect political violence to rise as we enter Election Day and the aftermath of the votes. There's room for this election day to be a messy one. The United States are incredibly divided, and people believe very strongly in their own causes.

This isn't the first time someone has attacked someone else due to politics. The recent months have been full of inflammatory political discourse and a volatile political climate. Those with opposing views have become opponents rather than fellow countrymen.

The baseless words of a stranger online may not warrant attention, but I urge everyone out there to maintain a level head. Stay open-minded, stay civil, and stay safe.