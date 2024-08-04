Man at Trump Rally Laments Beer Inflation 'That’s The Working Man’s Gatorade'

Inflation is knocking us out right now. The prices on everything proceeds to wreak havoc on our wallets everyday. Gone are the days of filling up a tank at $20. Your favorite fast food keeps increasing your menu prices to compensate for the change in market value. Moreover, basic essentials like water makes a lot of people ponder if they should just be dehydrated some days. It's getting out of hand at this point.

Recently, Fox News interviews a man named Cody Ivie at one of Donald Trump's most recent presidential rallies. His primary concern as a voter is who will address the matter of inflation in this country. Obviously, he believes Trump will take care of business since he's at the rally. Sure, gas might run a little higher than it used to be. However, he really wants to know who is going to fix the price of beer.

https://x.com/TheOfficerTatum/status/1819789454099480666

Inflation is Killing The Prices of 'The Working Man's Gatorade'

The interviewer lets Cody run wild about inflation and how it's affected his lifestyle. "Before Trump got out of office I only had to put $10 in my truck to go back and forth to work. Then all of a sudden it's $30 to $40," he explains. "And then prices on beer goes up. And hey, that's the workin' man's Gatorade right there."

I don't think there's a better way to describe beer. Many Americans share his disposition on the matter of inflation. Clearly, the reason they opt for brands like Budweiser is because they're supposed to compensate for the more expensive options. At this rate, you might as well get the bougie booze and enjoy the quality difference.

Conversely, there are those who plainly dismantle this kind of thinking. Not that they are against drinking but that they see the holes in the argument. For instance, one person replies to the clip, saying "The price of alcohol hasn't changed much over the past 40 years. They want people to be drinking. Whereas the price of cigarettes has gone up almost 5x since the 90's, in some states even higher."