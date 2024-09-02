Man Arrested For The Murder Of 21-Year-Old Title-Winning Gymnast

Kara Welsh was a 21-year-old gymnast who won a national title for her college's gymnastics team. On Friday, August 30, 2024, Welsh was shot and killed at an apartment a block away from her university's main campus. Per NBC, the unidentified 23-year-old shooter had an altercation with Welsh. It's currently unknown what led up to the dispute, but Welsh and the shooter reportedly knew one another.

According to police, the suspect was "taken to Walworth County Jail and booked on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety while armed, and disorderly conduct while armed." Additionally, an investigation into the crime is ongoing. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater relayed a message to students and faculty regarding Welsh's death.

"Kara was majoring in management in our College of Business and Economics and was a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023," the statement reads. "We know the news of Kara's death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve."

A Man Is Arrested For The Murder Of Kara Welsh, A Title-Winning Gymnast

"To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible," stated Jen Regan, one of the university's coaches. "A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate. And the light in everyone's dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast. There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts. But Kara's legacy will live on through Warhawk gymnastics forever."

Further, Welsh held four of the eight highest vault scores in the team's history. The official USA Gymnastics X (formerly known as Twitter) account would offer its condolences. "We offer our deepest condolences to Kara's family, friends and teammates at [at]UWWGymnastics."

A GoFundMe was created to support Welsh's family. "We are completely heartbroken for our beloved Welsh family. Nancy, Tom, and Kaeli as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. They will surely have so much to endure in the near future. And we would like to help ease the financial burden during this period of grief, planning and travel that will surely be necessary," the GFM message reads.