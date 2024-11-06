Man Arrested After Dousing Himself In Fuel And Carrying Torch At US Capitol

Police have arrested a man at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Election Day. The man carried a torch and flare gun and apparently had doused himself in fuel.

Despite happening on Election Day, police say that it had nothing to do with the election. U.s. Capitol Police shared an update after the terrifying incident took place. They said they stopped the man after noticing that he smelled like fuel. I'm sure that the torch wasn't a dead give away as well.

Man Arrested At US Capitol

"Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC)," the post says. "The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate."

Apparently, police arrested the individual at a security checkpoint for the visitor center. They noticed that the person's clothes were completely wet and also smelled strongly of fuel. Strangely, the man put his items on a security conveyor belt. He had a blow torcher, flare gun, as well as fuel on his person.

"He stood there for a few seconds and then put his stuff on the conveyor belt. As soon as his coat and backpack went through the screening area, U.S. Capitol Police officers saw something that appeared to be a firearm as well as two bottles," USCP Chief Thomas Manger said during a press availability.

Manger continued, "As they were standing there, one of the officers noticed a faint odor of gasoline. When they pulled the backpack off the conveyor belt they noticed a much stronger odor of gasoline. At that point the suspect was detained. He was placed under arrest."

"We found a flare gun and a torch lighter in his jacket. There were also other articles in his backpack. He is now in custody," he also added.