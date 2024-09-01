Man Allegedly Smashes 4 Month Old Baby's Head To Stop Crying

Some people are simply not meant to take care of children. It takes a lot of patience, communication, and attention to truly tend to a baby's needs effectively. Sometimes, people fail to do so and end up neglecting the child or worse. In the case of this Utah man, he does something truly revolting.

Recently, local Utah police arrest 28 year old man Zachary Walton at a shelter after investigating the home. Authorities discover a 4 month old infant not breathing. Then, they undergo life-saving measures like CPR before transporting the baby to the emergency room afterwards.

Unfortunately, reports suggest the baby will almost certainly die from the brain trauma. They explain that the child's condition "has not improved and her brain activity is very flattened."

Utah Man Takes His Frustrations Out on 4 Month Old Infant

This all happens because the mother needs a babysitter while he takes on her DoorDash shift that evening. Then, at some point, the man grows increasingly angry over the fact the baby keeps on crying. Rather than tend to the infant's needs, he allegedly takes the baby with him up to the roof so he can vape and 'destress.' In theory, this would be fine, so long as the smoke doesn't affect them. However, Zachary smashes the baby's head into the corner of an elevator beforehand. Shortly after, the man allegedly repeated the action with even more force to assure some silence.

By the time they reach the roof, the child's heart already stopped and they were allegedly no longer breathing. Police capture surveillance footage where they claim to see the man "carrying the 4-month-old limp victim around the roof for approximately 17 minutes while trying to blow into her face." Eventually, Walton calls the baby's mother and a concerned roommate calls 911.

The poor baby suffers two skull fractures and a brain bleed as a result of Zachary's actions. Now, the man faces two counts of second-degree felony intentional aggravated child abuse and one count of second-degree felony attempted murder.