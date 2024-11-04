Man Allegedly Runs Over 63-Year-Old At Car Wash, Cleans His Car, Then Leaves

In an odd turn of events, a young man hits a pedestrian who is inexplicably cleaning a car wash parking lot, before deciding to clean his car just feet away from the dead man. The 21-year-old hit-and-run driver apparently "didn't know what to do."

In the police report, we hear of Kelso, who was, for no clear reason, washing down a parking lot of a local car wash. He was on the ground, working away on the tarmac when Christian Hernandez Palma hit him with his car. After the incident, Palma decided to go ahead and wash his car, just feet from where Kelso lay.

According to the police report, Palma pulled into the nearby bay and began cleaning his car. When asked if he knew what happened to the old man, he said he had no idea. When he finished at the car wash, he spoke to a local lorry driver. Afterward, parking his car in their lot.

The car was later found by police with evidence of damage corresponding to the hit-and-run. Palma was then arrested and charged with the car wash incident.

A Little More Insight to The Car Wash Catastrophe

Palmer's odd reaction to what could be construed as an honest mistake makes more sense when we find out his situation. According to the KSL, Palmer had no valid driving license, and a fake temporary residence ID at the time of the car wash incident. This would be enough to panic the young man into making rash decisions.

I imagine he was more worried about being deported, and his lack of driving license. This must have stressed him, resulting in his very bizarre behavior. He has been booked with charges including felony hit and run, driving without a license, and failure to maintain a safe and proper lookout.

Misty, Kelso's daughter spoke to Fox 13 News about the incident. She had some enlightening words about her late, car wash cleaning, father. She stated "He loves eagles — he's an eagle man, he loves anything with eagles, he collects anything with eagles. He's going to be flying with the eagles."