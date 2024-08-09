Hallmark Actress Takes First Steps After Being Placed On Life Support

This story is worthy of a Hallmark movie. It has a courageous heroine named Mamie Laverock in a dreadful situation who appears to be slowly triumphing over her circumstances despite long odds.

Mamie, 20, of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart, fell five stories from a hospital balcony in Vancouver, Canada, in May. She was there for an unspecified "medical emergency," reports foxnews.com. You would think that such a fall would certainly be fatal, but she miraculously survived, albeit with extremely serious injuries.

Now, she is fighting her way back to normalcy. Mamie recently took a few steps in her hospital room after being on life support. It's a major milestone in her recovery. This gutsy young woman isn't giving up, she's moving forward. Mamie's body is battered; her spirit is intact and thriving.

She Suffered Unimaginable Injuries

Her Body Took A Beating In A Terrible Fall

According to a message on a GoFundMe page that her family set up, "Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

Exactly How Mamie's Fall Took Place Is Unclear

As foxnews.com reports, Mamie was initially in "intensive treatment." She was then "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

In addition to having many surgeries after she fell, Mamie was also in terrible pain and for a time, was reportedly on life support.

Mamie Is Improving And Took A Few Steps

She's Hanging In There

In a Facebook post on August 2, a caption says, "Thank you Surgeons, thank you prayer and thank you God. Mamie standing for the first time Aug.2,24."

A video on that same page documents Mamie's efforts to regain her mobility. With the help of a walker and some gentle assistance from medical personnel on either side of her, Mamie is upright and takes some small, tentative steps.

She is wearing a patch on one eye and aircast boots on both feet. But she's pushing onward. Mamie has come a very long way already.

We're rooting for you, Mamie! Your bravery and perseverance inspire people everywhere.