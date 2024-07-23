Mama June Breaks Silence Over Heated Custody Battle For Granddaughter

Mama June Shannon is breaking her silence about the heated custody battle for her granddaughter Kaitlyn. She said she doesn't believe her late daughter Anna is "at peace." Not until she gets full custody. Anna passed away at the end of last year following a battle with cancer. Since then, Mama June has been in a custody battle with Anna's former partner Michael Cardwell.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, she said, "Watching us spread Anna in the ocean in very emotional for me. It's kind of hard, do I think Anna is at peace and at rest now? No. Anna won't be able to rest and be in peace until this court case is over with Kaitlyn."

The family decided to spread Anna's ashes at sea because she loved water. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson said, "I honestly don't think the dolphins coming by was a coincidence at all. She always loved being in the water, so I just knew when we sprinkled her ashes and then dolphins come? That was Anna 100 percent. Anna did that."

The courts awarded Mama June temporary custody of Kaitlyn. She told People, "We're hoping to be able to move soon because Anna passed away in our home, and for me and Justin and Kaitlyn it's just a constant remembering. This is where everything happened."

Mama June In Custody Battle

She also opened up about the days following her daughter's passing. She said, "We are living in a constant nightmare, but for me, for the last six months, it's been a struggle. I got emotional earlier today. It is just really, am I going to wake up from this nightmare?"

Meanwhile, Cardwell filed a case seeking custody over Kaitlyn. He said he raised Kaitlyn as his own when he was married to Anna.

Mama June has opposed this, citing abuse."During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child's best interests to be in [Michael's] care and control," the petition read.

Meanwhile, Cardwell's team has denied abuse allegations. His lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, "Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities."

He added, "They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They've always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all."