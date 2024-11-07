Malibu Fires Destroys Mansions Worth Millions Of Dollars

Fires that broke out in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon picked up intensity and speed as a heavy wind dried out the air and fed the flames. As the blaze quickly spread, it made its way over to some of the most wealthy areas of the state. Now, as residents pick their way through the rubble, the true extent of the fire that destroyed mansions worth millions of dollars comes to light in Malibu.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Dry and windy conditions are the cause of the devastating fire that ravaged the Malibu hills this past week. As firefighter tried their best to curb the inferno, residents were evacuated from their homes. Power was quickly shut off for the area.

Footage from the fires shows roads burning, along with cars, dry scrubby land, and million-dollar Malibu mansions. The blaze ripped across the Pacific Highway, eating through anything left in its path. Photos and aerial shots show flames bellowing from the windows of enormous houses. Meanwhile, residents were helpless, left to simply stand and watch.

Costs of The Malibu Fire Estimated To Be Worth Tens of Millions

Many of the houses and mansions along the Malibu Pacific Coast Highway are valued upwards of a million dollars, including some worth well over $3 million. Of the 200,000 people driven from their homes by the wildfires are many famous names. Such celebrities as Mark Hamill, Shannen Doherty, Robin Thicke, and Kim Kardashian West are in the number.

Image via Getty Images

As the blaze is finally getting under control, the true devastation is becoming evident. All that is left of the million-dollar mansions of Malibu are bare bones and scars from the hungry fire. Now, photos of the scenes show just how little of the buildings have been left. Once stately, thousand-square-foot Malibu Manions are nothing but smoking rubble and ash. One plot is barely recognizable from the next.

All that is left for the residents of these homes to do is pick their way through whatever is left, and hope they can find something of value. For many, simply finding those special memories amidst the embers of the fire that destroyed their Malibu Mansions will be enough.

Of course, many of the people who lost their homes this past week will be able to financially recover. However, of the 177 structures destroyed by fire, many won't be Malibu Mansions. Of course, my thoughts go out to those less fortunate.