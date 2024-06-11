Malawi Vice President And 9 Others Killed In Plane Crash As Industry Comes Under Fire For Safety

Saulos Chilima, the Vice President of Malawi, has been killed in a plane crash. Per CBS, Chilima and 9 others were killed when their plane crashed in the Chikangawa mountain range. It was initially thought Chilima's wife, Mary, was on the plane as well. That has since been confirmed false. As of this writing, it's unclear where Mary is.

"Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash," the Office of the President stated. It was confirmed after a day-long search effort in a forested area in the mountains of northern Malawi. The plane crashed Monday morning after it took off from the country's capital, Lilongwe.

Chilima and the other passengers were attending the funeral of the country's former attorney general. That's when the radar tracking the plane stopped. Air traffic officials said the plane couldn't land at Mzuzu airport due to poor visibility. The pilot had been advised to return to Lilongwe when the flight disappeared.

Saulos Chilima Died In A Plane Crash, Leaving Malawi To Mourn

President Lazarus Chakwera spoke on the devastating situation. "The search and rescue operation I ordered to find the missing plane that carried our vice president and nine others has been completed. The plane has been found. And I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you that it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy," Chakwera stated in a public address. "I know this is a heartbreaking situation and we are all frightened and concerned."

