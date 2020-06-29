How to Make Delicious BBQ Venison Onion Bombs

oembed rumble video here



Looking for a delicious venison recipe? Here it is, the recipe for the ultimate BBQ venison onion bomb.

Who's ready for onions, venison, and tasty seasonings, stuffed in an onion and wrapped in bacon? Oh, and dousing them in BBQ sauce adds the perfect finishing touch.

Ingredients:

1 lb. venison

1/4 cup onions

1/4 cup parsley

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 tbsp. brown sugar

ketchup

Steps:

fill onions with venison 2. wrap with bacon 3. bake 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit 4. cover with barbecue sauce 5. bake again at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes. 6. Enjoy!

Read More: 10 Texas Meat Markets You Have to Try

These can easily be grilled as well, over indirect heat for around the same amount of time. Substitute ground beef or turkey if you'd like, and you're still coming out on top.

Looking for more venison recipes? Check out these venison stuffed peppers, slow cooker pulled venison, venison breakfast sausage patties, venison Sloppy Joes and venison jerky.

Now Watch: Beer-Cheese Stuffed Venison Sliders

oembed rumble video here