Luke Bryan’s Favorite Drink Is Very Easy To Make - Get The Recipe  

It's fun to emulate your favorite country music stars (at least to a point!). Dressing like they do, wearing your hair like them, and even eating and drinking what they reportedly like. We hear that Luke Bryan's preferred beverage is the old fashioned. Here is how to make a great one!

Per Taste Of Country, Bryan said, "I do a pretty good old-fashioned when given the proper ingredients. When I go to make my old-fashioneds at the house, I don't have my simple syrup like I need. You know, one of the kids has the muddler (or) one of the dogs has taken it out in the yard or something, so now the fact that I can come to my bar and have all my ingredients to make my perfect little old-fashioned, is gonna be exciting. I'm pretty prideful about my old-fashioneds."

He added, "Don't ask me to do gin, though. I'm not a gin guy."

If you are looking to enjoy a nice, Luke Bryan-style old fashioned with friends and family over the upcoming holidays, then try this recipe and be prepared to refill your guests' glasses!

Here's How To Make An Old Fashioned

This Recipe Is Just About Fool-Proof

According to allrecipes.com, "An old fashioned is a classic whiskey cocktail with bitters, simple syrup, and fruit. Experts believe the drink is called the "old fashioned" because it's one of the first widely known cocktails ever. The name comes from people ordering the drink the 'old-fashioned way.'"

Start With The Right Basics

2 dashes bitters

2 teaspoons of simple syrup

Cup of ice cubes

1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger bourbon whiskey

1 teaspoon water

Garnishes - 1 slice of orange and 1 maraschino cherry

Which Bourbon Should You Use?

The bourbon you select should have "a strong, bold, and balanced flavor." That doesn't mean you have to invest a lot of money in the very best brand, but try to get the finest quality you can reasonably afford, one that you might drink on its own.

Making An Old Fashioned

Get all your ingredients together.

Place the simple syrup, water, and bitters in a a whiskey glass and stir them together.

Add ice cubes and bourbon.

Finish with the orange slice and maraschino cherry.

You have just made a delicious classic drink!











