Major Update In Death Of Walmart Employee Who Passed Away In Walk-In Oven

Following the death of a young woman in a Walmart walk-in oven, police have finally released an update. The employee was found baked after becoming trapped and the oven being turned on. Foul play was suspected, as there were many safety measures in place.

Despite suspicions that there was some nefarious cause for the woman's death, police have revealed that her death is not suspicious. According to the investigation, she became trapped in the walk-in oven, and the safety features failed, resulting in the Walmart Employee being baked to death.

Both Gursimran Kaur, 19, and her mother worked at Walmart together. They had emigrated to Canada from India three years previously. After the accident, Kuar was discovered by her mother, who found some leakage coming from the walk-in oven. Currently, there is a GoFundMe to bring over her father for her funeral.

Her mother had been searching for her for an hour before she discovered her in the oven. How she became trapped has been a mystery, with many suspecting foul play. Numerous employees posted videos online showing how it should not have been impossible to become trapped. However, police have decided that the walk-in oven death is not foul play. This means it is solely down to faulty equipment.

Walmart Walk-In Oven Death Is The Fault Of Company

Due to the fact that there has been no reason to suspect foul play in this incident, the blame must fall on the company. This could be both the manufacturer and Walmart in this case. Situations like this should not be possible, especially with an oven of this size.

In the videos shared on TikTok and other social media, Walmart employees with the same oven show off the safety features. There are quick-release locks inside the machines and other elements that are designed specifically to prevent death.

Despite the death inside the walk-in oven, Walmart is preparing to open its doors only a month after the young woman's death. The case is closed, and no further evidence is needed. Thankfully, you won't be able to buy store-baked bread from this particular chain anymore. Amanda Moss, a Walmart spokesperson gave a typically inhuman response to the situation, stating "Removing the oven had always been part of the standard remodel program we are implementing across the country. Now that the stop-work order has been lifted by the Department of Labor, the oven will be removed from this store and will no longer be used."

I am sure stockholders will be delighted to know that this oven removal was always a part of the plan. This death won't cause any loss to bread-related income for Walmart.