Major Olympics Event Canceled Over Water Concerns

Paris and Olympic organizers work hard to ensure everything goes along swimmingly. However, it looks like Mother Nature has other plans, storming during the opening ceremony. Moreover, this throws a wrench into their plans for this year's Paris Olympics. Now, authorities have to undergo some desperate measures.

Recently, organizers for the Olympics to discuss whether or not to continue with this year's triathlon. Now, they cancel a pre-race event today in preparation for the official triathlon. Given the heavy rain and weather issues during the opening ceremony, authorities scramble to test the Seine River. Unfortunately, they deem it necessary to hold off on swimming in the river until further notice.

Paris Officials Remain Optimistic That The Official Triathlon Can Still Take Place for Paris Olympics

This throws off part of the preparation for swimmers in the Olympics. Now, those participating lack a sense of personal familiarity with the official triathlon's structure. This may throw wrinkles in the framework. Additionally, it also risks the whole integrity of the event if authorities must cancel the swimming portion.

Still, Paris officials remain optimistic that triathletes can still compete in the Seine. In a report from the Associated Press, they detail the hard work and the faith they have to continue the Olympics Triathlon. "We are still very confident with the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, the water quality will improve," spokesperson Anne Descamps says. "Thanks to all the work that has been undertaken by our public stakeholders, we saw the water quality of the River Seine has improved significantly."

For a century, Paris bans swimming in the Seine because of its poor water quality. However, after a $1.5 billion investment, they tirelessly prepare to improve the river's ability to rid wastewater from entering.

Moreover, the Paris Mayor personally steps in the waters two weeks before the Olympics. This encourage the organizers and the masses that the river is safe. This comes on the heels of E. coli being found in their daily tests back in June. It suggests how far Paris has come in their advancements.

Time will tell how much the heavy rain impacts what happens in this year's Olympics. For now, competitors go without their test swim.