Major New Details Surface In The Death Of One Direction's Liam Payne

Major new details have surfaced in the death of One Direction's Liam Payne. A medical examiner released a new autopsy report for the singer.

It shows that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony. Also, reportedly, two women had been in his hotel in the hours before he took that fatal plunge.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16 reports that Payne's positioning and injuries show that he "did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself." They believe he was in "a state of semi or total unconsciousness."

However, authorities believe that Payne was alone when he fell from the balcony. He fell from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Authorities say that the singer was "going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" prior to his death.

The initial autopsy says that Payne died from a "polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage." He also suffered severe internal hemorrhaging from the fall.

Liam Payne And His Final Days

According to authorities, "Three hotel workers and two women who, in the hours prior, had been with the musician in his room, but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred." Officials say, "The investigation is also aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to the death of the victim."

Officials now believe that Payne fell rather than jumped to his death. Investigators are trying to determine whether it was intentional or accidental.

Prior to his death, Payne met with One Direction's Niall Horan.

He said, "We're going to Argentina. One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello."

He continued, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk."

The singer also appeared to be going through some personal drama with one of his exes.