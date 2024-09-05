Major New Details Surface About Georgia School Shooter

Major new details have surfaced following the shooting at a Georgia High School. The shooting took place on Wednesday at Apalachee High School.

Authorities arrested 14-year-old Colt Gray for the shooting, which killed four and injured multiple others. The FBI released a statement, dropping a bombshell. The agency confirmed it previously investigated Gray for potential threats against the school.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the FBI wrote: "FBI Atlanta responded earlier today to Apalachee High School following reports of an active shooter. Throughout the day FBI personnel have been coordinating with and supporting local and state law enforcement.

"The FBI will dedicate all available resources, as requested, to seek justice and bring closure for the victims and their families."

The agency said that in 2023 it became aware of online threats to commit a school shooting.

It wrote, ""In May 2023, the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time."

"The online threats contained photographs of guns. Within 24 hours, the FBI determined the online post originated in Georgia and the FBI's Atlanta Field Office referred the information to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for action," it continued.

Meanwhile, the FBI deferred to the local police to handle the threats. The sheriff's office reportedly interviewed both Gray and his father.

FBI Investigates Shooter In 2023

It continued, "The Jackson County Sheriff's Office located a possible subject, a 13-year-old male, and interviewed him and his father. The father stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them."

"The subject denied making the threats online. Jackson County alerted local schools for continued monitoring of the subject," it added.

Ultimately, the sheriff's office chose not to make an arrest. The FBI explained, "At that time, there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels."

In a follow-up post, the FBI's Atlanta unit also added: "To confirm, the subject referred to as the 13-year-old is the same subject in custody related to today's shootings at Apalachee High School."