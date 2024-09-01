Major New Details Surface About Alleged Drunk Driver That Killed Johnny Gaudreau

More information arises in the aftermath of the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau passings. Apparently, the alleged drunk driver Sean Higgins works at a rehabilitation center, Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers. There, he helps those struggling with substance abuse.

Now, the company places the alleged drunk driver on indefinite leave. ""We received the heartbreaking news regarding the tragic crash that took the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, along with charges brought against Sean Higgins," they write in a statement. "Mr. Higgins, an employee of Gaudenzia, was immediately placed on leave. We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time."

New Details Emerge About The Alleged Drunk Driver After Gaudreau Deaths

Additionally, his LinkedIn profile reveals another piece of context behind the alleged drunk driver. Before working at a rehab center, Higgins previously works as a decorated U.S. Army major. According to his bio, he once served in the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Kosovo. In 2019, he receives the promotion to major.

Police alleged Higgins as driving drunk when he ran over the Gaudreau brothers on their bike ride. Sean informs officers that the reason for the incident is basically because of his own impatience. He desperately tries to overtake two other vehicles when he ends up striking Johnny and Matthew. Then, the cops detect alcohol on his breath. Moreover, Higgins willfully admits that he drank 'five or six beers' before getting behind the wheel.

Consequently, the local police arrest the alleged drunk driver on two counts of vehicular homicide under suspicion of drunk driving. Additionally, he won't face a hearing until September 5th. In a video of the court hearing, you can see Higgins visibly aggravated and distraught that he would be stuck behind bars so long. Ultimately, time will tell what the verdict will be and how justice is served for the Gaudreau family.