Major New Details Released In Death Of Texas Cheerleader, Whose Parents Fed Smoothies Instead Of Taking Her To ER

Major new details have surfaced in the tragic death of a 12-year-old Texas cheerleader. Authorities arrested her parents after they failed to take her to the hospital. Instead, they fed her smoothies, and vitamins, and tried to give her oxygen over a period of four days.When the girl appeared to be dying, her mother finally opted to call emergency services.

They arrested the Texas cheerleader's mother, 36-year-old Denise Balbaneda, and stepfather, 40-year-old Gerald Gonzales. Their daughter Miranda Sipps died from her injuries.

According to KSAT, authorities investigated the house on three separate occasions over the past year. The news outlet discovered three calls to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office.

On March 28, authorities arrived at the residence for a welfare check. Someone reported a female who had scratches on her. Both a "male" and "female" state it was "all verbal." Meanwhile, on November 1, Jourdanton Elementary School called Child Protective Services on a child in the home. CPS then called the authorities.

Texas Cheerleader Dies

On October 29, someone called the authorities on Gonzales, saying he wouldn't leave. Authorities went to the house, and both parties separated. The sheriff had a press conference in which they highlighted more details about the case. "She was not talking, she basically could flutter her eyes and move her hands a little bit," the sheriff said. "Over a four-day period, they had her laying on a pallet in the house."

"The investigation revealed the parents failed to seek medical assistance for the girl, even though she was mentally and physically incapacitated and non-responsive," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "It appears the mother finally called 9-1-1 when the girl went into respiratory distress."

The sheriff didn't elaborate on what injuries the Texas cheerleader had.

Following the Texas cheerleader's death, the school district made its first statement. They said they are "currently dealing with the tragic loss of one of our Jr. High students."

"Jourdanton ISD has a School Crisis Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents/caregivers, and school staff at difficult times such as this. The District is focused on providing resources for those in our community impacted by this loss. In our Junior High library, we made counselors available for anyone who may need or want help or assistance," the post read.