Major New Details On How Georgia School Shooter Brought Firearm Into High School

Questions remain around the deadly Georgia school shooting. For one, how did accused shooter Colt Gray bring an AR-15 into the school?

According to authorities, Gray managed to sneak the rifle into the school inside his backpack. He brought the firearm inside of Apalachee High School on September 4th. Authorities confirmed that Gray couldn't break down the phone.

However, the teen still hid the gun inside of his backpack. So how didn't any teachers or staff spot Gray with the weapon? Authorities said he had something to conceal the end of the weapon sticking out.

"It would have stuck out, but he had some things that made it concealed," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told WSB-TV Atlanta.

With the gun inside of the school, Gray later asked his Algebra teacher if he could go to the front office. He said that he needed to speak with someone there. The teacher allowed him to leave the classroom and to also take all of his belongings.

"Which was not uncommon. He asked to go up front and speak to someone at the front, and when you do that you take your belongings with you," Smith told WSB-TV, "so the teacher allowed him to leave."

Georgia Shooting Starts

Instead of going to the office, Gray went to the bathroom instead. He hid from teachers and retrieved his rifle from his book bag. That's when Gray allegedly started his shooting, killing two teachers and two students. He also shot seven other people as well.

After retrieving the weapon, Gray returned to his classroom. The only thing that stopped him was a locked door and one student. Bri Jones went to open the door when she noticed that Gray had a weapon. She jumped back and refused to let him inside the classroom.

"The shooter - he looked up," she explained. "He was looking at me, my teacher, and then? somebody was in the hall. He turned his head and he just started shooting."

Gray then allegedly turned his attention to elsewhere in the school. In the deadly shooting, four died —Richard Aspinwall, 39; Cristina Irimie, 53; and Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.