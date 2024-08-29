Major New Details In Plane Crash That Killed The Nelons

Major new details have surfaced in the plane crash that killed three members of the Atlanta-based music group The Nelons. Shortly before the crash, the pilot declared an emergency.

He said that he lost autopilot while it was en route. According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot radioed the issue to the Salt Lake City Air Route Traffic Control Center controller. He said it was an emergency situation. The plane had seven people on board including three members of the Nelons.

The plane ended up crashing near Recluse, Wyoming. They were headed to a Gaither Homecoming Cruise in Alaska. During the call, the controller asked the pilot about how he would land the plane. The pilot didn't immediately respond. Later, he said was trying to get control of the plane back.

The controller reminded the pilot of the minimum instrument flight rules. He also told the pilot to radio if they needed further assistance. But the pilot didn't respond. Authorities later found the wreckage of the plane near Recluse. A witness said they saw the plane do a barrel roll. Reports of an engine roaring and a crash also surfaced.

Plane Crash That Killed The Nelons

"The airplane wreckage was recovered to a secure facility for further examination," stated the report.

The crash killed three members of the Nelons. ason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler, and their assistant, Melodi Hodges died. The pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa, also died.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," Autumn Nelon Streetman, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, said in a statement. "Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."