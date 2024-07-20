Major New Details Around Snipers in Donald Trump Shooting Released: Report

In a new report about the Trump Rally shooting, we've learned that both Secret Service snipers and a local tactical team took shots at the shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Speaking with Fox News, an inside source said a Secret Service counter sniper killed Crooks. They describe the shot as a "one-in-a-million shot." You see, the Secret Service counter sniper didn't have a clear view of Crooks. They could only see Crooks' gun scope and the top of his eye and forehead. The slope of the roof blocked the rest of the shooter's body from view.

The Secret Service sniper reportedly took the shot and took Crooks out. A local tactical team also took a shot at Crooks as well. However, this shot reportedly missed. More information has began to surface about the events of that deadly shooting. Reportedly, Crooks used a drone to survey the fairgrounds ahead of the Trump Rally.

He used the drone to help plan the shooting and become familiar with the layout. Authorities found the drone in his car after his death. Since the shooting, several people including U.S. senators have been critical of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and her handling of security. Senators chased the director at the Republican National Convention.

Criticism Of Secret Service After Trump Rally Shooting

"This was an assassination attempt, you owe the people answers. You owe President Trump answers," Marsha Blackburn said.

"It is appalling that the Secret Service director refused to answer our questions. This is one of the greatest security failures in the history of the agency. She can run but she cannot hide. She is a failed leader and she needs to immediately step down from her position," Blackburn later said in a statement to The New York Post.

Meanwhile, Cheatle has no plans to step down.

"Continuity of operations is paramount during a critical incident, and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has no intentions to step down. She deeply respects members of Congress and is fiercely committed to transparency in leading the Secret Service through the internal investigation and strengthening the agency through lessons learned in these important internal and external reviews," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement late Wednesday.