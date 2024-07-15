Major Details About Trump Rally Sniper Released

New information has surfaced in regards to alleged Trump Rally sniper — Thomas Matthew Crooks. Law enforcement spotted Crooks 30 minutes before the deadly shooting and flagged him as suspicious.

According to WPXI, Beaver County's ESU team had eight law enforcement members at the rally. This includes snipers and spotters. Around 30 minutes prior to the shooting, one law enforcement member reported a suspicious man on the roof. This was at 5:45 p.m. That picture was confirmed, according to the outlet, as Crooks. It's unknown if he had the gun at this point.

Likewise, another law enforcement officer also saw Crooks on the ground. They took a picture of him and flagged him as suspicious prior to the 5:45 p.m. call. The outlet also reported that an officer searched the grounds after the first picture was taken but didn't find him. Around 30 minutes after the second report of Crooks, the shooting happened.

Secret Service returned fire and killed Crooks. They later released a statement about the incident. The shooting killed one and injured three including former president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Sniper Spotted Prior To Shooting

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Of the incident, Trump said he was lucky to be alive.

"The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount," Trump said. "If I only half-turn, it hits the back of the brain. The other way goes right through [the skull]. And because the sign was high, I'm looking up. The chances of my making a perfect turn are probably one-tenth of one percent, so I'm not supposed to be here."