Major Balloon Pops Before Macy’s Day Parade Starts

This year's Macy's Day Parade didn't start off without a hitch. Just hours before the big day, organizers had their first mishap while inflating the giant balloons.

A major balloon ended up popping while they were inflating the giant balloons for the annual parade. And it's one that surely tugged at the hearts of young viewers. That's right, the Bluey balloon popped like a birthday balloon during the inflation.

It was probably a scary moment for young kids watching organizers get the balloon ready. The character after all is iconic among the younger generation. We're not sure exactly what happened, but you could hear an audible pop of the balloon.

"We did hear a pop," NBC New York's Gilma Avalos said during live coverage. "We've got to say, it scared a couple of the kids."

At the time, Avalos said that organizers were hopeful they could somehow patch the ballon before the big parade. After all, it just wouldn't be the same for young viewers of the Macy's Day Parade without the cartoon character.

Macy's Day Parade

Several people commented on a video of the incident.

One wrote, "Noo Bluey Dont worry girl they fix you straight away in time for the parade!!" Another wrote, "Don't worry, they managed to patch her right up for the parade." Yet another wrote, "I hope they are able to patch her back up because Bluey is the only reason I'm each the Parade."

Another wrote, "Bluey couldn't keepy uppy with the inflating process." Another wrote, "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO." And another wrote, "So glad Bluey is alive and well!"

However, organizers managed to get the balloon ready for the Macy's Day Parade. Viewers tuning in likely had no clue that anything had happened to Bluey. Journalist Oliya Scootercaster reported on X, "After Bluey Balloon popped during inflation this afternoon, it has now been restored and is expected to be at the Thanksgiving Day Parade."

So it sounds like a Macy's Day tragedy was avoided. However, we're still unsure what happened.